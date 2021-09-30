Be Cyber Smart during Cybersecurity Awareness Month 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 30, 2021

MADISON, Wis. – We live in a world of electronic connectivity that requires individuals and businesses to approach cybersecurity with careful consideration in establishing, securing, and protecting their online accounts and information. Throughout October, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will share resources for how individuals and businesses can protect their identity and data systems while using the internet.

“Each and every one of us has a responsibility to help ensure that our online information is kept safe and secure," said Lara Sutherlin, DATCP's Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Administrator. “Throughout National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, DATCP will provide consumers and businesses with information on cybersecurity and tips to help keep their personally identifiable information and accounts secure."

Gov. Evers has also issued a proclamation recognizing October 2021 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Wisconsin.

The National Cybersecurity Awareness Month weekly themes are:

​Be Cyber Smart (Week 1, October 4)

Provides information to empower all users to increase their cybersecurity by taking simple steps to reduce risks.

Fight the Phish! (Week 2, October 11)

Learn how to spot and report phishing attempts to prevent ransomware and other malware attacks that damage individual and business security.

Explore. Experience. Share. (Week 3, October 18)

Provides information about the demand, opportunities, and multiple career options available within the area of cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity First (Week 4, October 25)

Explores how cybersecurity and staying safe online are increasingly important to the future of personal and business success as we continue to operate virtually in both our work and personal lives.​​

Join DATCP during the 18th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month to “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart." by following @WIConsumer on Facebook, Twitter, and subscribing to the cybersecurity awareness channel on YouTube for tips, tools, and events that encourage all users to own their role in protecting connected devices.

