Submit Release
News Search

There were 627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,590 in the last 365 days.

Be Cyber Smart during Cybersecurity Awareness Month 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 30, 2021

Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007

Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – We live in a world of electronic connectivity that requires individuals and businesses to approach cybersecurity with careful consideration in establishing, securing, and protecting their online accounts and information. Throughout October, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will share resources for how individuals and businesses can protect their identity and data systems while using the internet.

“Each and every one of us has a responsibility to help ensure that our online information is kept safe and secure," said Lara Sutherlin, DATCP's Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Administrator. “Throughout National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, DATCP will provide consumers and businesses with information on cybersecurity and tips to help keep their personally identifiable information and accounts secure."

Gov. Evers has also issued a proclamation recognizing October 2021 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Wisconsin.

The National Cybersecurity Awareness Month weekly themes are:

​Be Cyber Smart (Week 1, October 4)

Provides information to empower all users to increase their cybersecurity by taking simple steps to reduce risks.

Fight the Phish! (Week 2, October 11)

Learn how to spot and report phishing attempts to prevent ransomware and other malware attacks that damage individual and business security.

Explore. Experience. Share. (Week 3, October 18)

Provides information about the demand, opportunities, and multiple career options available within the area of cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity First (Week 4, October 25)

Explores how cybersecurity and staying safe online are increasingly important to the future of personal and business success as we continue to operate virtually in both our work and personal lives.​​

Join DATCP during the 18th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month to “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart." by following @WIConsumer on FacebookTwitter, and subscribing to the cybersecurity awareness channel on YouTube for tips, tools, and events that encourage all users to own their role in protecting connected devices. 

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Be Cyber Smart during Cybersecurity Awareness Month 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.