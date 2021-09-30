September 30, 2021 - Herring Files First Pattern or Practice Housing Discrimination Lawsuit against Newport News Landlord

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Director of Communication Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ Herring alleges in his lawsuit that David Merryman harassed, threatened, and refused critical repairs for numerous tenants based on race and gender; Herring seeks $8 million in compensation for tenants, penalties, and fees ~

RICHMOND (September 30, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has filed the first lawsuit under the systemic discrimination provision in the Virginia Fair Housing Law that gives the Attorney General the power to address systemic housing discrimination in the Commonwealth. Attorney General Herring has filed suit against David Merryman over his alleged horrific treatment of his tenants – who are predominantly Black women – following an extensive investigation by his Office of Civil Rights (OCR) that uncovered an alarming pattern of abusive, racist, sexist, and otherwise unlawful behavior by Merryman. As part of the lawsuit, Attorney General Herring seeks $8 million in compensation for tenants, as well as civil penalties and attorney’s fees.

Attorney General Herring’s complaint, filed in Newport News Circuit Court, alleges that Merryman targeted individuals he believed to be vulnerable home-seekers and rented uninhabitable properties to them. When tenants would request even the most basic repairs, Merryman would often outright refuse to make those repairs, and instead would wage a campaign of intimidation using racial and gender-based epithets to threaten his tenants into silence.

“Everyone deserves to live in safe, healthy housing without the fear of being harassed or discriminated against by their landlord. This unscrupulous landlord allegedly preyed on vulnerable renters and assaulted and tormented them with racist and sexist language and conduct,” said Attorney General Herring . “I will never tolerate discriminatory landlords in Virginia and my heart goes out to the renters who had to endure this alleged disgusting behavior. I want to thank my Office of Civil Rights for their hard work on this egregious case and their continued dedication to protecting all Virginians.”

Merryman owns at least 36 residential properties in Newport News and dozens of others throughout southeastern Virginia. The majority of his tenants are Black women, many with children, and many who use government assistance to pay rent. Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights staff interviewed many current and former tenants of Merryman, along with government (including civil and criminal law enforcement) and housing officials. Through those interviews, the OCR learned that Merryman lets his homes fall into, and remain in, states of disrepair. When tenants or government staff request repairs, Merryman refuses, often using race- and gender-based slurs to harass tenants and officials alike. Some examples of Merryman’s alleged behavior include:

Repeatedly referring to Black tenants as “n****r”

Repeatedly referring to his female tenants as “b*****s”

Telling Black tenants that they should “go back to Africa”

When the few White tenants living in his properties complained about the conditions, he informed them that they were “acting Black”

Merryman threatened the lives of a Black, female tenant and that tenant’s minor children, resulting in the tenant obtaining a protective order against him

Merryman has used racial and gender-based slurs and epithets with city employees who have attempted to inspect his properties for habitability and compliance with city ordinances requiring the inspection of rental properties

Attorney General Herring’s complaint alleges that such behavior amounts to a pattern and practice of race and gender discrimination prohibited by the Virginia Fair Housing Law. The same law gives the Attorney General sole power to initiate lawsuits when he has reasonable cause to believe that any person is engaged in a pattern or practice of resistance to the full enjoyment of fair housing rights or that any group of persons has been denied any fair housing rights and such denial raises an issue of general public importance. This lawsuit is believed to be the first use of this jurisdiction in Virginia. In the Complaint, Attorney General Herring asks the Court to stop Merryman’s discrimination and order him to pay $8 million to compensate his tenants as well as civil penalties and attorney’s fees to the Commonwealth.

About Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights

The Office of Civil Rights, established by Attorney General Herring in 2021, investigates and brings lawsuits to challenge discriminatory patterns and practices that harm Virginia residents. The Office of Civil Rights is the culmination of a multiyear plan to expand the authority and resources dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Virginians, and to place the protection of civil rights at the center of the mission of the Office of Attorney General.

If you believe you have a housing discrimination complaint, please reach out to the Virginia Fair Housing Office to file a complaint at:

