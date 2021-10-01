Blue Raven Solar ranked on the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 list of Fastest-Growing Companies for a fifth year
Utah Valley BusinessQ Magazine listed Blue Raven Solar as one of the fastest growing companies consecutively from 2017
Five years of recognition in Utah and continual growth across the nation is a testament to the dependability and benefits of renewable energy and to our incredible team.”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar ranked on Utah Valley BusinessQ’s 14th annual UV50 list of fastest growing companies in Utah Valley for a fifth consecutive year, one of very few companies to be recognized for more than four years.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
“Year after year, Utah Valley has proven to be a great place for growth, specifically in our industry,” said Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar. “Five years of recognition in Utah and continual growth across the nation is a testament to the dependability and benefits of renewable energy and to our incredible team.”
The 30 companies on the UV50 list are selected from a group of applicants and ranked based on a percentage growth over a three-year period. Companies must be headquartered in Utah Valley to qualify.
In 2017, Blue Raven Solar was featured on the Utah Valley Business Q’s Startups to Watch list. In 2018, Blue Raven Solar topped the UV50 list as the number one fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, came in at number 6 in 2019, and once again placed in 2020.
This year, Blue Raven Solar has received several awards nationally and locally, including a spot on the Inc 5000 and The Financial Times Americas Fastest Growing Companies list, Utah’s Best of State, Utah Business’s Fast 50, and more. Blue Raven Solar, a nationally-known, top residential solar company, continues to see unprecedented growth in revenue and employees.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
