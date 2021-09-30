Attorney General Moody Recognizes Positive Impact of Hispanic Police Officers Association with Thin Line Tribute
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is honoring the contribution of Florida’s many Hispanic law enforcement officers in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. Today, Attorney General Moody visited Doral to commend the Hispanic Police Officers Association with a Thin Line Tribute. The Thin Line Tribute is designed to encourage support for local law enforcement officers. The HPOA is a major component of the Miami-Dade Police Department and is a form of community support for its fellow officers. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “While every day we are grateful for the service of our Hispanic law enforcement officers across our state, it is especially important during Hispanic Heritage Month to highlight their countless contributions to Florida’s law enforcement community. I’m honored to continue our Thin Line Tribute initiative in Doral to show my appreciation for the work that the Hispanic Police Officers Association does in building a support system for its members. Law enforcement, while rewarding, can be a challenging profession. The HPOA assists by creating a community and built-in support system for its officers who dedicate their lives and careers to protecting Floridians.”The HPOA formed in 1974 as a means of organizing meetings and community events for Hispanic officers and recruiting and promoting Hispanic officers within the MDPD. Since then, the HPOA, along with its Hispanic Police Officers Association Foundation, Inc., has been actively involved in gaining representation within the agency, assisting new recruits and their families and providing career enhancement training to members. Additionally, the HPOA Foundation works to provide financial assistance to the dependents of fallen officers. The foundation also assists with educational expenses of members and their families. The HPOA takes a leadership role in the Hispanic community in South Florida and donates time and money to many community charity organizations, such as La Liga Contra el Cancer, Jackson Memorial Hospital and the Police Officer Assistance Trust. Attorney General Moody launched the Thin Line Tribute initiative to give law enforcement officers the recognition they greatly deserve, but often do not receive. The kickstart of the initiative occurred at the Plant City Police Department, in Attorney General Moody’s hometown. Attorney General Moody also visited the Belleview Police Department as part of the initiative kickoff. Since then, Attorney General Moody has given Thin Line Tributes to the Perry Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
Thin Line Tribute is not the only way Attorney General Moody is supporting the Florida law enforcement community. Shortly after taking office, Attorney General Moody
launched a statewide Back the Blue campaign to highlight law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships with law enforcement and local communities. Attorney General Moody has issued more than 40 Back the Blue Awards since the start of the campaign.
