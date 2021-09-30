Submit Release
25-year anniversary of Russian gas supplies to Greece

Twenty-five years ago, in September 1996, the first pipeline supplies of Russian gas to Greece commenced.

Over the past quarter of a century, Gazprom has exported upwards of 54 billion cubic meters of gas to this country. The annual amount of supplies has grown by more than 15 times.

All these years, the cooperation has relied on a long-term contract with the Greek corporation DEPA. The contract, which was signed in 1988, is still in effect. In 2020, another long-term contract was signed with Mytilineos.

Gazprom continues to provide Greece with reliable gas supplies. Over nine months of 2021, they grew by 10.8% to 2.5 billion cubic meters. Gas from Russia is delivered via the TurkStream gas pipeline and the national gas transmission system of Bulgaria.

