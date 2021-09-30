Mobile Imaging Services Market: Generic Mobile Imaging Services to be Highly Lucrative Segment - TMR

Mobile Imaging Services Market

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market was valued at US$ 12,510.7 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Mobile Imaging Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global mobile imaging services market was valued at US$ 12,510.7 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2027.

• Medical imaging systems have become indispensable for disease diagnosis due to numerous recent developments and applications, surge in the geriatric population and rise in the prevalence cardiovascular diseases, renal disorders, neurological disorders, and cancer. Driven by the objective of serving the needs of the geriatric population by providing extended care and reducing wait times, consequently balancing the patient load, the mobile medical imaging systems are anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the next few years.

• The market is expected to gain pace due to an increase in the number of procedures performed using mobile imaging services. Advertising is another key driver for the market. Increase in the awareness among the people about these mobile services would allow health care providers to give a serious thought to these alternative options.

• Mobile imaging services provide faster medical care during natural calamities. Furthermore, as the life of the installed base of imaging equipment nears obsolescence, hospitals seek cost-effective alternatives such as mobile imaging services.

At home diagnostic testing may boost the mobile imaging services in the near future

• There has been emergence of newer service providers offering hospital quality services specifically designed to meet the need of non ambulatory and home bound patients providing service right to the bed side. This advancement will help reduce the discomfort the home bound patient may suffer during travelling to various imaging centers. Beaumount Health System in the U.S. is one such mobile imaging service provider.

Improved access to diagnostic imaging in developing countries by increasing awareness and initiatives by government and equipment manufacturers

• Lack of awareness for disease diagnosis may often deprive people from early detection of dreadful diseases such as cancer thus leading to high mortality. Need for better facilities is more pronounced in sub-urban and rural areas where people, especially women are more reluctant to visit hospitals or clinics due to poor financial condition or even mere shyness. In February 2014, Philips Healthcare has built-in the mobile van with imaging technology, comprising a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry scan for osteoporosis and a digital mammography machine for breast cancer screening. A partnership between the private sector and a non-profit organization can also help make a difference. Rad-Aid International, Inc., a US-based non-profit public service provider in order to provide healthcare service partners with Philips Healthcare for technology and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (Pgimer), Chandigarh, for medical expertise and therapeutic care

MRI Segment to Dominate Market

• Based on type, the global mobile imaging services market has been divided into X-ray, ultrasound, CT, MRI, PET/CT, bone densitometry, and mammography. Mobile MRI equipment is the most preferred modality for mobile purposes since it is more expensive than a CT scanner and also covers a wider range of applications. The mobile MRI sector is known to grow at a faster pace owing to the high cost of owning a fixed MRI scanner coupled with growing demand for MRI procedures. The rise in the elderly population demanding more diagnostic precision, shrink in payor reimbursement, and greater work pressure on existing radiologists due to the rise in demand for diagnostic procedures, are some of the factors that have helped drive the need for faster MRI services with improved efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility

Generic Mobile Imaging Services to be Highly Lucrative Segment

• In terms of end-users, the global mobile imaging services market has been classified into hospitals & private clinics, home healthcare providers, rehabilitation centers, geriatric care & hospice agencies, sports organizations, and others (military institutions, prisons).

• Hospitals & private clinics segment is expected to dominate the global mobile imaging market. Rise in the prevalence of diseases would result in increase in patient inflow at private clinics, hospitals and other health institutes. Cancer, infectious diseases and neurological disorders have been the major reasons for increased emergency room visits in the recent past. An article published by Fierce Healthcare states that emergency room visits have increased in the U.S. due to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. The article also mentions that several doctors expect a significant increase in this number in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

• The global mobile imaging services market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Accurate Imaging, Inc., Atlantic Medical Imaging, Alliance HealthCare Services, Center For Diagnostic Imaging, Cobalt Health, DMS Health Technologies, InHealth Group, INTERIM DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING, LLC., First Coast Mobile Imaging, Inc., Nuffield Health among others

