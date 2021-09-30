Freedom Founders Releases Case Studies of Real Estate Investment for Practice Professionals

An industry leader in dental retirement investing has revealed documented proof of its successful real estate investing track record.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Freedom Founders today announced that it has released case studies of real estate investment for practice professionals.

“These case studies are from real dentists,” said Dr. David Phelps, Founder, and CEO and spokesperson for Freedom Founders. “We invite you to hear how other practitioners created freedom in their personal and professional lives.”

Dr. Phelps revealed that the case studies of real estate investment for practice professionals are available on its website.

As a sneak-peak into the case studies, Dr. Phelps explained that individuals will hear case studies from practice professionals such as Dr. Ben and Sondra Jensen.

“Something clicked when we came to Freedom Founders,” the couple said in their case study. “Within 18 months of joining, my perspective on just about everything was different. Our investment portfolio has changed 180 degrees, because now we're focused on investing for passive income. Having cash flow has created enormous freedom for us.”

Dr. Phelps also pointed to the case study of Dr. Tim Raborn, who is also amongst several case studies.

“Through years of hard work, I had built a successful practice, and my financial advisor was managing my finances” Raborn recalled. “I would be scared to death of stock market volatility weekly. Sometimes it was good; sometimes it was bad, but I just wanted a little more comfort and a little more consistency. I heard a lot of people do well in real estate, but I knew nothing about real estate; all the terminology was completely foreign,”

Raborn went on to add, “I was just kind of flipping through the internet, and I saw the Freedom Founders and I did a little further research and looked up David Phelps and I just spent quite a while delving into Freedom Founders.”

“Before I found Freedom Founders, I never even knew enough about passive income to realize this was possibility,” Raborn said before adding, “So it's an excellent feeling to receive passive income and feel confident it'll be there next month. If somebody is mid-career the first thing I would do if I had the funds to afford Freedom Founders is to get involved.”

In addition to the release of its case studies, Dr. Phelps noted that its Freedom Founders' Path to Freedom Digital Newsletter for practice professionals is also available.

"Get inside access to the strategies used by hundreds of dentists, doctors, and practice professionals to create combined millions of dollars of passive and annuity income,” Dr. Phelps said.

For more information, please visit https://www.freedomfounders.com/our-story-retirement-for-dentists-orthodontists/ and https://www.freedomfounders.com/blog/.

###

About Freedom Founders

At Freedom Founders, our members invest in real, tangible assets that create sustainable cash flow – not Wall Street paper.

Contact Details:

519 E IH 30 # 246

Rockwall, TX 75087

United States