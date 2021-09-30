Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District and Keep America Beautiful Announce "Lincoln Park Gallery Without Walls"

Local artist Kween Moore's design will transform reclaimed alley.

NEWARK, NJ, US, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep America Beautiful and the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District are proud to announce the “Lincoln Park Gallery Without Walls” Alley Reclamation Mural Project. The “allery” features muralist Kween Moore’s “Black Girls Dream,” a powerful, regal homage to feminine divine energy. The bold, bright and colorful mural adorns 200 linear feet of treated wood fencing, with support from Keep America Beautiful.

"Keep America Beautiful-Newark is so happy to be behind this project and couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of this partnership that’s dramatically improving this public space in our city,” said Malkia King, Executive Director of Keep America Beautiful-Newark. "The bold, proud message Kween Moore's work sends will leave an impact on all people, and we are proud to combine that message with an environment that makes the area better for everyone."

The home of the “Lincoln Park Gallery Without Walls” is behind the historic New Ark Cathedral Church (known as La Vid Verdadera en La Catedral New Ark, Lincoln Park) and the Dryden Mansion, which was the primary home of John F. Dryden, the founder of Prudential Insurance Company and United States Senator from New Jersey. The alleyway sits in the middle of Lincoln Park’s “Little Five Points,” a convergence of Lincoln Park Place, Crawford Street, South Halsey Street, Bleecker Street, and Washington Street. Prior to the opening of The Willows at Symphony Hall, “Little Five Points” was a dimly lit, desolate strip with little residential foot traffic. The area was on the rise until the closure of cWOW (City Without Walls) Gallery, and then the global pandemic struck. The mandatory lockdowns and no foot traffic outside gave way to an uptick in “COVID crime.”

Locally, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District has been working closely with the City of Newark’s “Love Your Block” program to take back the alley and turn it into a usable space named after the community it will serve - the “Lincoln Park Gallery Without Walls.” The “Lincoln Park Gallery Without Walls” sits diagonally from the defunct cWOW Gallery which was New Jersey's oldest not-for-profit alternative art space. “Lincoln Park Gallery Without Walls” pays homage to cWOW Gallery and is inspired by the “allery” movement (turning alleyways into outdoor gallery spaces). Some of these include The Belt in Detroit, Chicago’s ACTIVATE series and, closer to home, down neck in the Ironbound, The Newark Allery, which revitalized alleys with public art, beautified the neighborhood, and uplifted the community.

“It is truly an honor to see my work win on so many levels. This work belongs to my grandmother, my mother, all of my aunts and sisters who've come before me,” said winning muralist, Kween Moore. Thank you Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District, Keep America Beautiful and all project supporters and partners for creating space for Black and brown girl artists like me. “Black Girls Dream” is the celebration of our women, who we are in the world and, most importantly, how we see ourselves in light. We are bold and live in color. We love when we should and even when we lack luster. We move in waves and hues of color, popping out all over the world. Us Black girls are loud, we cry, scream and share stories."

LPCCD’s Executive Director Anthony Smith states: “As a community development organization, we understand that creative placemaking is a bottom-up approach. The role and contribution of the arts is invaluable in this bottom-up approach, as it represents the opportunity for the disenfranchised members of our community to contribute. Through donated cleaning equipment, art supplies, and volunteers from Keep America Beautiful, we were able to activate our residents to participate in reclaiming the alley for the community’s usage.”

The “Lincoln Park Gallery Without Walls” project was produced by Kim J. Ford, Founder, BRND Marketing Group LLC (official lead agency for LPCCD) and Armisey Smith, Artistic Project Manager.

OPENING & VIEWING AT NEWARK ARTS FESTIVAL:

The “Lincoln Park Gallery Without Walls” will open with a ribbon-cutting and brief program on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Media call is 11:30AM and the Opening Program is 12PM-1PM. Additional viewing will be during the city-wide Newark Arts Festival on Saturday, October 9 between 2PM-5PM. Location GPS: 6 Crawford Street, Newark, NJ, walk ½ block to Halsey Street between Beecher and Lincoln Park, behind the New Ark Cathedral Church.

Additional support by:

City of Newark, Back Together Again, Love Your Block, Love Tito's, Tito's Vodka, Crawford Street Partners, and Newark Arts

