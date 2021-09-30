APC Health Receives Accreditation from College Of American Pathologists (CAP)
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to APC Health LLC Laboratory, Pearland, Texas based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs.
The facility's director, Yan Zou, PhD, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. APC Health LLC Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
APC Health’s Chief Executive Officer, Rohan Nath, upon learning of the laboratory's accreditation, said: “We are delighted to join the select group of laboratories that have received CAP Accreditation. It demonstrates our commitment to excellence in all aspects of our operations.”
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government's own inspection program.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
About the College of American Pathologists
As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, READ THE CAP ANNUAL REPORT at cap.orq
About APC Health LLC (https://apchealth.net):
APC Health is a CLIA certified high-complexity diagnostic laboratory specializing in PCR-based molecular testing for the detection of viruses, including Influenza A/B, COVID-19, STI, women’s health, and UTIs. Founded in 2015, the privately-owned company is in-network with most leading healthcare insurance companies.
Rohan Nath
APC Health LLC
+1 713-772-2132
rnath@apchealth.net