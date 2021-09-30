Submit Release
Latest News: Library Announces Albert Einstein Fellows for School Year

The Library of Congress has announced it will host two Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellows for the 2021-2022 school year. Fellows will work closely with the Library’s Professional Learning and Outreach Initiatives Office to make primary sources from the Library’s collections more accessible and useful for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educators throughout the United States.

