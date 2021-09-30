Sagacious IP and EBTC Co-organize E-Mobility IP Awareness Program In Collaboration With Indian IP SME Helpdesk

GURUGRAM, INDIA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, a WIPO GREEN partner and one of the largest global IP research and consulting firm, along with European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) jointly hosted the E-Mobility IP Awareness Program recently to discuss the India Europe collaboration opportunities in Electric Charging Infrastructure.

The event witnessed presence from Ms. Hana Onderkova, IP Head at EBTC, Mr. Jeet Vijay, CEO at MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), Mr. Ranjith Kumar Jambulingam, Senior Manager Projects at EBTC, Mr. Rahul Bagdia, Co-Founder of pManifold, Mr. Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Executive Director at Fortum, Mr. Akilur Rahman, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Hitachi ABB Power Grids India, Squadron leader Anuradha Thakur, Managing Director at Prian Energy LLP, Mr. Faiz Wahid, Global Strategic Initiative Lead & Regional Head – Europe at Sagacious IP along with Mr. Tanmay Mittal, IP Solutions Architect, Sagacious IP.

During the event, Ms. Hana Onderkova, IP Head at EBTC, highlighted the current state of electric vehicle (EV) charging, Europe leading the EV charging space, and India steadily rising with its massive plans in the e-mobility space. She also added that since India offers a huge market for EV deployment, EU startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who are innovating in the e-mobility space can liaise and grow with India’s e-mobility demand.

Mr. Jeet Vijay, CEO at MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), delivered the keynote address where he talked about how transportation has evolved over the years, why India needs to move towards e-mobility, the Indian government’s initiatives for supporting Indian startups and scaleups in the EV space, and the funding opportunities offered by MSH.

Thereafter, Mr. Ranjith Kumar Jambulingam, Senior Manager Projects at EBTC introduced the India IP SME Helpdesk, an initiative by the European Commission to help European SMEs targeting the Indian market. He shed light on the helpdesk’s features, trainings, and two tools – IP diagnostic tool and IP costs calculation tool - for assisting EU startups for exploring opportunities in India.

Subsequently, Mr. Rahul Bagdia, Co-Founder of pManifold, touched upon potential EVs, their impact scenarios in India, the EV policy landscape since 2013 to date, and the numerous collaboration opportunities for shaping India’s EV momentum. Additionally, Mr. Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Executive Director at Fortum. Mr. Jha provided the European perspective and talked about how the European EV sector unlike the Indian one is dominated by four-wheelers (primarily cars), the shift towards the battery EVs from plug-in EVs over time, and how Europe has achieved the mass market range of EVs with large deployment base of EV charging infrastructure.

The background presentations were followed by a panel discussion moderated by Mr. Tanmay Mittal, Head of IP Solutions – India Sales at Sagacious IP on the Challenges Faced in Manufacturing/Assembling State of Art Components which included Mr. Akilur Rahman, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Hitachi ABB Power Grids India, Mr. Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Executive Director at Fortum, and Squadron leader Anuradha Thakur, Managing Director at Prian Energy LLP, as the speakers.

The panelists discussed the major reasons for a slow adoption of EV in India and the lack of consumer awareness leading to concerns such as safety of EVs and sluggish development of EV charging infrastructure leading to slow implementation of state-of-the-art technology at scale. Few other challenges that were touched upon during the panel discussion included the biggest hurdle of battery swapping which could be solved by its standardization or manufacturing of smarter chargers. The panelists also noted the criticality of having smarter grids that can handle peak load and how solar charging can be used as an alternative charging solution that would not only reduce the load on grids but also act as a sustainable energy solution.

The insightful panel discussion was followed by a Q&A session and key takeaways from all the speakers were shared in the closing remarks by Mr. Faiz Wahid, Global Strategic Initiative Lead & Regional Head – Europe at Sagacious IP.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/