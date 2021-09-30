COVID-19 Daily Update 9-30-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 30, 2021, there are currently 13,736 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 28 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 50-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Morgan County, a 52-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old male from Calhoun County, a 51-year old male from Wetzel County, an 80-year old female from Morgan County, a 51-year old female from Tyler County, a 62-year old female from Hampshire County, a 95-year old male from Morgan County, a 46-year old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year old female from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Monroe County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Mason County, a 74-year old male from Mingo County, and a 76-year old female from Wetzel County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is an 86-year old female from Wayne County.

“Each death reminds us how COVID-19 can affect our fellow West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all residents to continue to protect one another.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (106), Berkeley (774), Boone (206), Braxton (144), Brooke (89), Cabell (766), Calhoun (32), Clay (38), Doddridge (65), Fayette (300), Gilmer (35), Grant (105), Greenbrier (296), Hampshire (153), Hancock (236), Hardy (83), Harrison (773), Jackson (257), Jefferson (298), Kanawha (1,070), Lewis (195), Lincoln (144), Logan (303), Marion (590), Marshall (222), Mason (181), McDowell (231), Mercer (562), Mineral (277), Mingo (277), Monongalia (346), Monroe (68), Morgan (94), Nicholas (205), Ohio (197), Pendleton (36), Pleasants (70), Pocahontas (33), Preston (365), Putnam (471), Raleigh (542), Randolph (102), Ritchie (102), Roane (146), Summers (102), Taylor (135), Tucker (30), Tyler (108), Upshur (209), Wayne (414), Webster (47), Wetzel (149), Wirt (64), Wood (722), Wyoming (171). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901 (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hancock County

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (under tent), 900 N. Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17490 SR 55, Baker WV

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401, N. High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

9:00 AM –2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliff Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV

Raleigh County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, DuPont Employee Recreation Center Park, 252 Downey Road, Washington, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.