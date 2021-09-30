Submit Release
Flounder recreational harvest season closes Oct. 15

The recreational harvest of flounder in all state and federal waters will close Oct. 15 and remain closed through Nov. 30, reopening Dec. 1.

This annual season closure and other management measures were approved by the Commission late last year because a stock status update suggested that the flounder fishery statewide has been in a general declining trend and is likely overfished and undergoing overfishing on the Atlantic coast of Florida. Other south Atlantic and Gulf states have also reported declines in flounder populations and have been making their own regulation changes.

Learn more about flounder regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine.

