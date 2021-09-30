Launchspace Announces Capital Raise to Combat Orbital Debris and National Security Threats
Next-Gen Investment: sensor satellites to protect commercial, civil and military satellites and the International Space Station (ISS)
Launchspace's solution for orbital debris remediation and enhanced spacecraft shielding will be space-qualified on the Bartolomeo ISS-external platform. Launchspace also has a NASA Space Act Agreement”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launchspace Technologies Corp., which provides orbital debris remediation, enhanced spacecraft shielding and sensor spacecraft solutions, announced plans to raise capital on the Netcapital platform.
— John Bauman
Launchspace is developing a solution using space-based sensor satellites to detect and track orbital debris that is smaller than currently possible. Launchspace’s debris remediation spacecraft would then remove the orbital debris that threatens orbital operations.
Astronauts, the International Space Station (ISS), commercial and military satellites, and the forthcoming annual $1 trillion space economy are all at risk from orbital debris and the inability to detect and track what the Department of Commerce has forecast to be 100,000 new active satellites being put on orbit in the next 10 years.
“Monitoring such debris is a major issue as private space travel and the space economy continue to experience rapid growth,” notes John Bauman, Launchspace Technologies CEO. “As the world increasingly becomes reliant on satellites, the U.S. and global satellite businesses bear the brunt of failure to track and remove orbital debris.”
Launchspace's solution for orbital debris remediation and enhanced spacecraft shielding will be space-qualified on the Bartolomeo ISS-external platform. Launchspace also has a NASA Space Act Agreement for developing technology for the company's patented orbital debris solution, has received a funded grant for its ISS deployment from the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), manager of the ISS National Lab, has partnered with AGI, an Ansys company and has worked with the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) on a funded study for detecting and tracking threats against U.S. national security satellites (space domain awareness - SDA).
“New limits for a capital raise of $5 million for retail investors and up to $75 million for accredited investors would seem to make crowdfunding a viable option for investing in technology companies. For international investment, Launchspace will use the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) process”, according to Bauman.
For more information on Launchspace’s capital raise on Netcapital, visit: https://netcapital.com/companies/launchspace-technologies-corporation
Press Contact:
John Reilly
John Reilly Public Relations
johnfxreilly@gmail.com
508-330-8477
John Bauman
Launchspace Technologies Corporation
email us here
Launchspace orbital debris and sensor satellite solutions for protecting space-based assets and the upcoming $1 trillion global space economy