Safe Harbor Insurance Inc DBA Bobby Brock Insurance and Medicare Gurus Partners with Shared Health a BCBS of TN Company

Dual Special Needs Plan Expansion Fuels Partnership between Safe Harbor Insurance Inc and Bobby Brock Insurance

John Cole, President of Shared Health, said "he is ecstatic about the partnership between the Medicare Gurus of Bobby Brock Insurance and the BCBS of TN subsidiary". ” — John Cole

TUPELO, MS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shared Health, Inc., a subsidiary of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, was reestablished in 2014 with a mission to help managed care organizations offer specialized Medicare, Medicaid and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) programs to their members. Their passion for strengthening the relationship between providers and their patients aligns perfectly with the mission of the Medicare Gurus at Bobby Brock Insurance to help One Million Medicare Beneficiaries.

Safe Harbor Insurance Inc. (DBA the Medicare Gurus at Bobby Brock Insurance) was first established in 1992 by Bobby Brock, LUTCF. He started by calling people straight out of the phone book to find prospects over paying for their Medicare Supplement Plans. Formerly he had been a Captive Insurance Agent for American General and identified this as a need he could get behind.

This method apparently was filling a massive void in the community because his name spread like wildfire as the Go-To agent for saving money on Medicare Supplement Plans. After more than a decade in the business, his son Justin Brock was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps and came back to help more beneficiaries. Since then the Medicare Gurus at Bobby Brock Insurance has become a team of over 700 agents nationwide who help with Medicare Supplement Plans, Medicare Advantage Plans, and Health Insurance for people not yet eligible for Medicare.

The collision of passion for the Medicare beneficiary and building a real business on the premise of "If we can't help you, we won't hurt you" is the perfect storm for the Medicare Beneficiary in Mississippi. The Mississippi Medicare Landscape is rapidly changing with providers becoming increasingly willing to partner with managed care plans. The homage in many rural states is "Do not get an Advantage Plan", but the solvency of Medicare itself may be saved by the Part C Medicare Advantage Program.

If you have any questions about this partnership, please reach out to Shared Health or Safe Harbor Insurance.

