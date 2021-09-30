Meet Aayush Puri, the Under 30 Founder Altering Community Living
Launching from Dubai, Puri's ANACITY will expand to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria & South Africa.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Automation, PropTech, and SaaS – these words precisely represent ANACITY, a gated community management software that is specially designed to add convenience to the residents.
ANACITY was conceptualized and developed by Aayush Puri after he faced issues to streamline and digitize activities in his own apartment communities across the globe. Having completed his education in United States of America, Puri moved to a gated community in London to continue his studies, post which moved back to New York, USA. Through this journey of travel and settlement, there were glaring challenges during his housing - no communication platform among residents and managing committees of communities and heavy manual dependence on the financial management, not to mention security concerns. Faced with these challenges, Aayush soon came up with a community management solution - thus was born ANACITY.
Launched at the beginning of this year, ANACITY is already disrupting the way gated communities operate in the UAE, and we must say, the concept of Community Technology has gone global with the emergence of this PropTech company.
“Being a SaaS, ANACITY deploys the best and latest technology. From raising invoices to getting overdue reminders, everything is automated. Through Community Automation, we aim to significantly better the experience of the residents in a gated community and make community management a cakewalk for the OAM (Owner Association Management) companies”, says Aayush Puri – Head GCC, ANACITY.
Aayush Puri noted that though there are millions of gated communities and apartment buildings are there almost every country, the concept of community management through technology is yet to take root, and Puri believes that ANACITY will play a vital instrument in bringing gated communities, residents, and management companies closer across the globe.
The solutions ANACITY offer through their software are truly innovative at their best. Speaking about it Aayush said, “the modules developed by us were created after extensive research. We studied more than 17,000 gated communities before perfecting our software making it the only matured solution in the market today. Certain features, like the ability to raise complaints against an asset (lift, equipment, etc) by simply scanning the QR code assigned to it, are unique to ANACITY and cannot be found with other software”.
The company, which is currently headquartered in Dubai, is also looking to expand to the rest of the GCC and African markets such as Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. Thenceforth, expanding across Europe, South-East Asia, and the United Kingdom.
ANACITY is the international arm of ApnaComplex, an Indian community management software that caters to more than 6,000 gated communities that have 6,00,000+ units across 80+ cities. At the beginning of the year, ApnaComplex was bought by ANAROCK Property Consultants, India’s leading tech-led real-estate firm. Post the acquisition, ANACITY was launched to take the concept of Community Automation to the global community.
