China Institute Executive Summit Offers the View From China

Often-Overlooked in the U.S., Influential Voices from China to Be Heard October 13-14

News about China feels like it exists in an echo-chamber. The View from China will provide much-needed context and perspective. The Summit is an opportunity to learn more about China in a genuine way.” — James B. Heimowitz, President of China Institute.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 13-14, The View from China will examine and assess on-the-ground perspectives from international business leaders, top investors, policy makers, and influential economists on strategies and developments facing the U.S. and China.

Speakers will likely challenge conventional wisdom within U.S. policy and professional circles during two days of impactful conversations. As China races to develop advanced technologies and nurture its domestic consumer market, what are the opportunities and challenges? How can U.S. businesses navigate China’s priorities and capture a greater share of the world’s fastest growing market? The Summit will present, live from Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Changsha, New York, and Chicago, important policy and business leaders with their views from China.

Featured speakers include:

From Hong Kong

• Paul Chan, Financial Secretary, Hong Kong S.A.R.

• Ronnie C. Chan, Chairman, Hang Lung Properties

• Li-Gang Liu, Chief China Economist, Citi Group

From Beijing

• Fred Hu, CEO, Primavera Capital Group

• Jun MA, Director of Center for Finance and Development, Tsinghua University

• Huiyao WANG, President, Center for China and Globalization

From Shanghai

• Curt Alan Ferguson, Managing Partner, Ventech China; former President, Greater China, The Coca-Cola Company

• Ker Gibbs, President, AmCham Shanghai

From Changsha

• Daniel Zhang, Executive Director, BROAD Group

From the U.S.

• Deborah Lehr, Executive Director, Paulson Institute

• Gary Rieschel, Founding Managing Partner, Qiming Venture Partners

Proceeds from the Executive Summit benefit China Institute, the oldest independent, non-profit organization in America to focus exclusively on China.

Additional speakers and a detailed daily agenda can be found online:

https://www.chinainstitute.org/center-for-business/executive-summit-2021/