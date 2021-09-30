Samsung, Targus and Armour Comms partner to deliver powerful secure mobile computing using DeX to replace laptops
New collaboration brings secure communications to enterprises to seamlessly support remote working with enhanced user experience
Armour is committed to working with our partners such as Samsung and Targus to provide a flexible answer to enable employees and teams to collaborate securely, how and where they want.”LONDON, OXO, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armour Comms, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has announced a partnership with Samsung Electronics and Targus to enable enterprises to harness the power of smartphones for extended business use. The combined offering will provide enterprises with a solution to support secure home working, on enterprise-level Samsung Galaxy Android smartphones, utilising the power of Armour Mobile and a Targus DeX USB-C phone dock – as an alternative to laptops. Designed with the end-user in mind employees will be able work remotely with a desktop feel, with Armour Mobile providing fully integrated secure communications for voice, video, messaging, conferencing and associated data files.
— David Holman, Director, Armour Comms
The Targus DeX USB-C phone dock allows users to power their phone and connect to an external HDMI display, peripherals such as mice and keyboards, an ethernet cable and an SD card, and work on their Galaxy smartphone as though on a laptop. Armour Mobile provides secure handling of mobile communications ensuring that business information within the app is kept securely, and data privacy regulations such as GDPR are maintained.
David Holman, Director, Armour said, “The last year has seen a seismic shift in how and where employees work. As organisations plan what the working environment of the future will look like, Armour is committed to working with our partners such as Samsung and Targus to provide a flexible answer to enable employees and teams to collaborate securely, how and where they want.”
Armour Mobile has been optimised to provide a seamless desktop-like user experience on Samsung DeX devices with the Targus USB-C phone dock. Armour Mobile delivers:
• secure communications with a ‘desktop’ feel via the Samsung smartphone removing the need for every employee to be issued with a corporate laptop
• sensitive business information held is protected wherever an employee needs to work
• data is controlled and protected ensuring GDPR compliance
A spokesperson from Samsung Electronics, said “The Samsung DeX platform enables people to use their smartphone as a computer, something which has become increasingly important during COVID-driven lockdowns. Our innovations are empowering people to work safely and have enabled organisations to keep vital business operations going wherever their employees have been working. Our collaboration with Armour and Targus brings another innovation to the market ensuring communications are secure and that solutions can be implemented quickly and simply.”
David Brown, Marketing Director, Targus, said, “Targus is global partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Programme and has recently been appointed to support the Samsung Mobile ecosystem of devices as a Global Tier 1 Partner and DeX Accessory Partner. This new partnership with Armour Mobile and Samsung is the next step on this exciting journey as we continue to develop thoughtful products that enable people to work productively from any location.”
