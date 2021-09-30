North America Waste Management Market SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2027

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the waste production drastically declined from industries and commercial sector as they were partially or completely shut down.

An increase in urban population in Mexico is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, huge amount of waste is being generated from the commercial and industrial sector, which in turn, it drives of the North America waste management market growth. For instance, according to the International Solid Waste Association, in March 2017, Mexico produced around 37.5 million tons of waste, which included municipal waste and industrial waste. Further, strict government regulation toward open burning, and illegal dumping, fuels the growth of the market.The North America waste management market size is expected to reach $229.3 billion by 2027, from $208.0 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the U.S. dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 92.45% share of the North America waste management industry, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Leading Players:
The major players, such as Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corporation, Bigbelly Inc., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Veolia Environnement, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Republic Services, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Suez, and Waste Management Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:
• The waste production witnessed a steep decline from several industries and the commercial sector during the initial phase of covid-19, as industries and offices were partially or completely shut down. This, in turn, has affected the North America waste management market growth.
• However, the growth in hygiene concerns due to the rapidspread of coronavirus has augmented the demand for waste management.

Key Market Segments
By Type
• Municipal Waste
• Industrial Waste
• Hazardous Waste

By Service
• Collection Services
• Collection and Transportation
• Storage and Handling
• Sorting
• Disposable Services
• Landfills
• Recycling
• Composting and anaerobic digestion

Key Findings Of The Study:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging North America waste management market trends and dynamics.
• Based on type, the industrial waste segment was the largest revenue generating segment in 2019.
• On the basis of service, disposable services segment generated the highest revenue, in 2019.
• Country-wise, U.S. country is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the study period.
• The North America waste management market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.