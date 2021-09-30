Virginia Singer/Songwriter Kenji Mitchell Sets to Drop New EP
I’m a barber during the day and rapper by night, I’ve been doing a lil bit of traveling to different countries in between working”NEW YORK, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FYE Music Entertainment is thrilled to present to you Kenji Mitchell who is set to release an EP or Second “Not Your Average Barber” tape to kick off the fall.
— Kenji Mitchell
“Not Your Average Barber” is the first album by Kenji which boasts of 10 tracks and has earned over 100k streams, this gives Kenji the urge to give his audience greater tunes by releasing another EP or second ‘Not Your Average Barber” tape in the coming fall.
Kenji, full name; Kenji Mitchell, a.k.a Kenji The Barber is a celebrity barber known for giving out craziest haircuts but recently known for dropping some beat in the booth!
KenjiTheBarber is making a name for himself in the music industry and not just for being a celebrity barber, he has been in music most of his life and will continue to create good music.
“I’m a barber during the day and rapper by night, I’ve been doing a lil bit of traveling to different countries in between working” – Kenji
