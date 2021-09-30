Paykun Launches A New Software Program For SaaS Providers That Enables Them To Increase Revenue
PayKun, a reputable world-class leader in the online payment industry, is proud to launch an easy-to-use accounts receivable solution meant for B2B SaaSBHAVNAGAR, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayKun, a reputable world-class leader in the online payment industry, is proud to launch an easy-to-use accounts receivable solution meant for B2B SaaS and software companies. This is to improve cash flow by streamlining their invoicing process and promoting digital payments.
Online software services have been on the rise for the past few years. In the last year, the global pandemic, unfortunately, forced most businesses to cut physical contact. As a result, online companies are bound to adapt to the new normal environment.
A free payment gateway in India, PayKun’s admirable effort to address the potential issues faced by SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) companies has enabled them to evolve as quickly as possible. PayKun aims to simplify the complex payment system for online software businesses by allowing them seamless payment integration. This will bring a whole new level of user experience. Furthermore, since software companies will be able to provide better customer support, this will result in stronger customer retention.
According to one of PayKun’s payment representatives, “we believe that more payment options mean fewer obstacles that cause online SaaS merchants to lose a sale.” By increasing payment options for customers, merchants can improve revenue by about 30%.
When it comes to increasing payment options, we are talking about two main types: payment forms and card types.
Payment forms are ways that customers pay: web or mobile, recurring, in-person, over the phone, tap-to-pay and others. PayKun’s APIs are designed to ensure downright control to the software merchants to create unmatched experiences while ensuring that all credit card and PCI-associated data is secure.
Card types are credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard or AMEX and debit cards. As a result, it has become easy for SaaS and online software companies to generate revenue from payment processing.
“At PayKun, we believe that payments and financial services should be seamlessly built into the software that merchants use in their day-to-day operations”, said the CEO of PayKun. He also added, “our payments expertise give us the ability to help SaaS providers achieve their financial goals while ensuring unparalleled user experience, especially during these unprecedented times when every last sale counts more.”
The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the integral role digital payment solutions play in ensuring small business success. Integrating seamless payments into business software can enable merchants to pivot from in-person to digital sales.
