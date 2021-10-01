INT. Indus Net Technologies announces acceptance of crypto-currency payment
INT. will accept crypto-currency payment, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, & Dogecoin against thier services.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Times are changing in the crypto space. Only a few years ago there were no institutional solutions on the market. This has changed drastically. Bitcoin was created in 2009. Back in the day one could not buy bitcoin on a regulated forum, today there are multiple. With increasing popularity crypto currencies are now becoming more mainstream for enterprise, banks, financial institutions and even startups. Evidently Blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies, is gaining notice and trust.
With the world moving towards democratisation of data and eventually technology, the trust in DLT and blockchain is gaining as evident from a growing number of companies across a plethora of industries that are embracing cryptocurrencies, allowing customers to use them as an one of the official method of payment for their goods and services.
Within days after the Indian Supreme Court coming down heavily on the nations central banking regulator RBI for unofficially trying to discourage customers in crypto trading, Kolkata-India-based IndusNet has come up with this decision...
INT.’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Abhishek Rungta commented, "Through the deployment of cryptocurrency payment, INT. plans to bring cryptocurrency application scenarios into the customers' daily life. We also want to emphasis our trust in future technologies like DLT and Blockchain that is sure to transform the way of doing business in the future"
The Centre is still mulling taxing crypto trade and crypto ecosystem, despite the Supreme Court verdict as is not quite in favour of allowing crypto currency.
As one of the fastest growing software companies based out of India, it is significant that INT. accepts payments in cryptocurrency, going some way to instill a degree of confidence. Redeemed for credit in topping up user accounts, Cryptos can be used to pay for an array of services.
As mentioned by our CEO, the company’s interest in crypto technology doesn’t end there, they are ready to work in DLT & blockchain for its client organisations.
According to data presented by Finaria.it, the global digital payments industry is expected to hit a value of USD 6.6 Trillion in 2021, representing a 40% increase in two years. The research claims that large players like Amazon, PayPal, Apple, and Facebook are continually investing significant amounts of money into online and mobile payment solutions. Additionally, the ongoing development from separate online shops towards integrated online shopping ecosystems has created space for new business models and opportunities for digital payment methods. Mobile POS payments are expected to contribute 37% or almost USD 2.5 Trillion to the digital payments value in 2021.
To know about INT. Indus Net Technologies please visit www.indusnet.co.in
