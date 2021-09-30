IPO Cosmetics Launches Portable Aromatherapy On The Go
Experience portable aromatherapy on the go with M-Patch.
Our M-Patch feels so refreshing, makes you forget you are wearing a mask.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wearing masks is not fun from the mask-ne (mask acne) to the associated uncomfortable stuffiness. It gets worse the longer you have to keep the mask on – especially throughout your long work day. These are the exact kind of issues that the M-Patch from IPO Cosmetics was designed to solve.
— Michelle Kim, CEO of IPO Cosmetics
IPO Cosmetics CEO, Michelle Kim, describes the M-Patch as “Freshness in your mask” and that is exactly what you have to look forward to.
M-Patch is a top-grade patch made out of soft, breathable felt material infused with essential oils that's free of artificial additives and includes lemon, eucalyptus, peppermint, and bergamot.
It's designed to go on the outer surface of the mask. Every time you breathe in, you get a healthy and refreshing dose of the aromatic essential oils.
Each of these natural essential oils has a lot to offer you. If you suffer from frequent headaches, allergic rhinitis, or sinus issues, the peppermint and eucalyptus oils will help offer relief and keep things nice and clear.
Furthermore, the lemon and bergamot infusions have a soothing effect that is perfect for these stressful times that we live in.
The M-Patch oils all have a cooling effect which comes in very handy if you experience skin irritation or breakouts whether or not they are related to wearing the mask. The cool breeze-like feeling on your skin will not only help to offer relief for the irritation.
The M-Patch will turn the often-uncomfortable experience of wearing a mask into portable aromatherapy on the go.
“Our M-Patch feels so refreshing, it makes you forget you are wearing a mask," added Kim.
IPO Cosmetics has already been recognized by some of the biggest publications in the world including InStyle, teenVOGUE, Nylon, and The Zoe Report and was recently awarded “Best Sheet Mask Brand” of 2020 by Luxe Life.
Visit ItsPerfectOn.com for more information regarding the launch of the M-Patch and IPO Cosmetics' products.
Michelle Kim
IPO Cosmetics
