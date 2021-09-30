The Role of Proptech in the fight against Viral Infections in the Workplace

SINGAPORE, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bungalow defines Property technology as “the broad application of technology to real estate markets.” It involves the use of smart innovations, approaches and methodologies to the real estate industry with one clear, simple objective that is to make searching, planning, selling and managing real estate properties as simple and seamless as possible.

The main goal of Property technology is to make every little thing about real estate management efficient for everyone. Not only does it benefit those who own the facility but most importantly, it brings ease for the people working and leasing in it.

Although Property technology or Proptech as fondly known by many, was considered as a late adopter when it comes to the innovation and implementation of digital solutions, the industry had savored noticeable growth with investment recordsof $14 billion in the first half of 2019 which soared at $31.54 billion by the end of the same year.

Proptech has seen greater opportunity to grow even more since the Coronavirus outbreak in 2020. As the pandemic forces us to revamp the way we work and increase our standards when it comes to managing commercial facilities while giving more emphasis to health, investors are becoming more confident that the adoption of technology in real estate will continue to accelerate and that the Proptech trend will remain strong.



The Role of Proptech Towards Creating Healthy and Virus-Proof Offices

Navigating the pandemic’s aftermath may be the biggest challenge that all of us need to take on. To adapt, businesses need to employ new work plans. Plans that address collaboration, operations and the topic that concerns everyone the most: human health.

While it may not be one of the first places to look at, Proptech would aid in enhancing human health and reducing virus spread. What exactly is the role of Property technology in the fight against virus outbreaks in the workplace?

Proptech enables access to air quality data, aerosol contaminants and other environmental factors

For some decades, companies relied on traditional methods in improving air quality in offices, but thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT), workplaces today can now gain immediate access to air quality information. Available in the market these days are devices that are embedded with sensors and analytics software which collects indoor air quality data and allows users to view real-time measurements of the different factors that affect indoor air.

By continuously monitoring the air, commercial building tenants and managers can identify if the air is still safe or easily point out and respond to indoor air quality issues associated with virus spread.

Proptech provides tenants the confidence to return to work safely.

In this time and age where uncertainty subsists, not only is it important to address air quality problems, it is also essential to show how these issues are taken care of. More businesses are now embracing new technologies and are optimizing systems to assist them in improving air quality in offices: installing energy ventilators, air purifiers and so on. To support that, having an avenue to monitor indoor air and view its readings is ideal. With air quality insights being displayed, commercial building tenants will be able to know that the installed technology is effective and the work facility is safe for employees.

Proptech helps assess virus survival in office facilities

Commercial properties and technology are now working together to redefine transparency and revamp safety standards of commercial environments. As part of the advancement, there is a sensor that not only provides readable data on indoor air factors, but also presents assessments on the risk of viruses dwelling in offices: uHoo Aura

The uHoo Aura sensor comes with a uHoo Virus Index that uses a 10-point scoring that is divided into four categories: Good, Mild, Bad and Severe.

1 to 3 (Good)

Virus survival is low and the virus spreading in the air is unlikely.

4 to 6 (Mild)

Virus survival is moderate and the virus spreading in the air is possible but air quality poses little to almost no direct health risk for people who are usually not sensitive to air pollution. Sensitive people may experience health effects. More attention to air quality should be given and actions to improve air quality are recommended.

7 to 8 (Bad)

Virus survival is prolonged and likelihood of the virus spreading in the air is higher. Air quality poses some health risks. Critical assessment of your air quality is necessary and actions to improve air quality is required.

9 to 10 (Severe)

Virus survival is high and the virus spreading in the air is likely. Air quality would affect most people and actions to improve air quality are necessary.

With the uHoo Virus Index, business owners will be able to know if the environment is a potential area for viruses to live in order to take the appropriate action for the health of its people.

Visit the uHoo website today to learn more about how the uHoo Virus Index works.