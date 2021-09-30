The story takes a thrilling and suspenseful turn when a guest staying at the ranch was found murdered on the property.

“All bets were off now that one of their own had been taken.” — excerpt, Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch.

Sherry Walraven’s Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch is an action and adventure- filled book that will keep readers hanging to every word and scene written on every page of the novel. The book highlights the story of a group of merrymaking cousins who travel to Texas to spend their annual vacation at the Dude Ranch for a week of trail rides, BBQs, barn dances, roping, and other fun activities they could think of. Throughout their vacation, they spent and enjoyed their time meeting new people and were more than pleased at the varying characters they met along the way. They became friends with the Dude brothers, a pregnant lady, and an extra-tall woman named Tinker Bell. They have been looking forward to the fun and relaxation this vacation entails without problems.

However, the story takes a thrilling and suspenseful turn when a guest staying at the ranch was found murdered on the property. Things begin to get tense as strange events begin to happen making the cousins nervous and baffled. The cousins along with their newfound friends worked hard to keep their heads clear and stay as sane as possible. They were determined not to get involved with the murder, but it turns into shambles when one of the cousins turned up missing. They are all planning to gamble now that one of their own has been taken.

This book is a perfect mix of action, adventure, thriller, suspense, and a hint of humor that makes it a definite page-turner. Its ability to capture and entice readers which are rarely found in novels and felt by readers makes this book something not worth missing out on.

Sherry Walraven, the brilliant author behind the book Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch, was a middle school language arts teacher and an elementary school principal. Sherry is an avid reader who sharpened her storytelling skills on her two sons and four grandchildren. Now retired, she currently resides in Calhoun, Georgia, and has a love for God, family, friends, traveling, and having lots of fun with people who she loves and loves her equally the same.

