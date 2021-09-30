Inman shares with readers the blissful feeling of a lips to lips contact with a butterfly through her flowery and creative words in her book A Butterflies Kiss

“The imaginative story line provides an inspirational example of how truly great creative thinking can be!” — Amazon customer review.

What would happen if you kiss a butterfly? Will you find your prince charming like Tiana from Princess and the Frog did? Can you even kiss a frog? Michigan, Flint native Connie L. Inman shares with readers the blissful feeling of a lips to lips contact with a butterfly through her flowery and creative words in her book, A Butterflies Kiss. Connie shares the following excerpt that will keep the readers craving for more.

“I’m not quite sure what the magic word is. It may not be a word, it may be a kiss. If it is a kiss, be sure not to miss.”

“A great children's book of magic, curiosity, imagination, and friendship. The pictures are vibrant and it's perfect for early readers! My 1st grader loves reading it to me! I am a preschool teacher and we love it so much at home I bought one to have in my classroom and they love it!!” — a satisfied Amazon customer’s review.

Connie, a loving mother and grandmother shares with readers a sweet rhyming tale inspired by a poem she wrote two decades ago. This engrossing book will be a delightful addition to any children’s library to read either as a pastime or for learning and grasping the beauty and comfort words can bring.

A Butterflies Kiss

Written by: Connie L. Inman

