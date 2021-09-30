The book tells the story of these beans and their unique characters and strengths.

PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and illustrator highlights the importance of accepting one’s diversity through hand-drawn illustrations and an engaging plot.

Have you ever dreamt of being thrown off into a boiling pot? Ever dreamt of feeling the boil on your skin? Author and illustrator of children’s books, Linda J. Elliott pens a prepossessing story of a group of beans with unique characters and strengths whose lifelong dream is to be tossed into the big cooking pot, Billy Bob’s Bean Patch.

This is a fun story that promotes embracing one’s uniqueness amidst the world where greed for other people’s approval is rampant. Using her own skillful hand-drawn illustrations that introduce children to the different kinds of beans that grew in Farmer Billy Bob’s bean patch, Elliott brings her best to impart inspiring message through her work. Some of the beans on Billy Bob’s farm are the tough and green flat bean, the old and wise old white bean, the soft and tender very young bean, and the blemish-free perfect bean who will play an important role in the story as they spend their days trying to prove that they are better than the other, better enough to be chosen as the bean to be thrown into the pot. However, all of them are in for Billy Bob’s surprise. What could be Billy’s surprise that may leave all of them shocked and bewildered? Find out what it is by grabbing a copy of the book, available at Your Online Publicist and more online book retailers.

Discover more about one of human’s roots of insecurities, uniqueness, as Elliott teaches the young generation to embrace and accept the beauty of each individual’s diversity and ‘out of the norms’ inside and outside appearance through hand-drawn illustrations and well-thought-out plot to keep the young readers engaged. The author also uses appealing rhymes and friendly word-choice to better help children who are in the process of learning how to read.

Billy Bob’s Bean Patch is ready to take it to the next level as it is featured in the 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) National Conference.

Billy Bob’s Bean Patch

Written by: Linda J. Elliott

