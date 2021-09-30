Marissa only aimed for the Emmy, but how did her life and the life of everyone in Egypt change because of just one man?

This concoction of ancient tradition and modern technology aims to serve readers the essence of Moses’ existence and the lessons brought by the infamous ten plagues.

Cecile Long’s I Drew Him from the Water: Adventure, Mystery, Intrigue revolves around Marissa, a successful news anchor for ET News in Ramses, Egypt. Marissa has long coveted the Emmy award, and then a man named Moses came to town whom she is assigned to do a documentary on. The mysterious Moses could be the key for Marissa to gain her Emmy, or he can be the reason for Marissa to let go of her wishful thoughts. Whichever will happen, Marissa still cannot shrug off her dissatisfaction and the stirring trouble in her soul that has risen after meeting Moses. She thinks there is more to Moses than what he lets others see. His true identity is yet to be discovered, and as Marissa slowly uncovers the layers of Moses, her loyalty to the pharaoh is put to the test. Will she stay loyal to the pharaoh? If so, what price will she pay?

Marissa only aimed for the Emmy, but how did her life and the life of everyone in Egypt change because of just one man? Find out more of what happens through Cecile’s I Drew Him from the Water: Adventure, Mystery, Intrigue. Cecile is a children's play writer and Bible-study teacher. She spends most of her time making pizzas at That's A Pizza & More., her family-owned restaurant. She loves to spend time traveling with her husband and their two sons.

I Drew Him from the Water: Adventure, Mystery, Intrigue

Written by Cecile Long

E-book |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

retailers.

