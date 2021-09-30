Anemia and Kidney Disease Treatment Video Series - 2 YouTube Videos Highlighting Common & Uncommon Renal Anemia Options

According to studies, it is estimated that more than 1 out of every 7 people with kidney disease have anemia.

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this 2 Part Video Series, Robert Galarowicz of Healthykidneyinc. details treatment options for individuals with Anemia and Chronic Kidney Disease.

This guidance comes straight from renowned naturopath and nutritionist, Robert Galarowicz: kidney expert and founder of Healthy Kidney Inc. Galarowicz has personally dealt with Anemia and kidney disease together. Galarowicz’s YouTube channel, HealthyKidneyInc., features hundreds of videos detailing the ins and outs of kidney health, and is uniquely tailored for people with kidney problems. With over 1.18 million channel views, it is safe to say people around the world tune in and trust Galarowicz.

Anemia involves the blood having a less than adequate amount of red blood cells, or hemoglobin. Unfortunately, Anemia is a common comorbidity of chronic kidney disease because adversely effected kidneys cannot make a specific hormone called erythropoietin. (EPO). EPO is what alerts the body to make more red blood cells as needed. With less EPO, being produced, there are in turn less red blood cells being created—leading to Anemia. According to studies, it is estimated that more than 1 out of every 7 people with kidney disease have anemia. As CKD worsens, so does the impact of Anemia. CKD presents sufferers with enough problems, so it is essential to get this added ailment under control. Treatment can help reverse the effects of Anemia such as extreme fatigue.

Galarowicz urges kidney patients to get their hemoglobin levels tested to see if Anemia is present. According to the American Society of Nephrology, the cut offs for normal hemoglobin levels in the blood are 13 grams per deciliter for males, and 12 grams per deciliter for females. Dropping below these levels should be cause for concern, and an indication to start following a treatment plan. A possible treatment plan consists of EPO medication, comprehensive bloodwork, and establishing a solid nutritional foundation.

After consulting with a doctor, one option is to take an EPO medication or EPO stimulating agents to raise hemoglobin levels. Iron or infusion can also help with Anemia and kidney disease treatment. A full iron profile and ferritin test should be run before adding additional iron, because unneeded iron can cause oxidative stress and free radical damage in the body.

Furthermore, Galarowicz stresses the importance of adhering to what is known as the “Spectrum of Nutrients.” This grouping of 30 to 40 different nutrients, including micronutrients, vitamins and minerals are all essential to the body, especially with kidney disease. The prevalence of kidney disease causes a high risk of having imbalances in a lot of these nutrients. Restoring these nutrients will help with Anemia and raise hemoglobin levels. Medications will not work as well when these nutrients are not accounted for. Galarowicz points first to Vitamin D, where up to 80 percent of people with kidney disease have a deficiency. Other nutrients are discussed to help raise hemoglobin levels in a safe and natural way.

Anemia Treatment for Kidney Disease