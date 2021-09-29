Submit Release
News Search

There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,777 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Consideration of Legislation Providing Funding for FY22

Complete Consideration of Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) 

Additional Legislative Items are Possible

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (4 votes)

  1. H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
  2. H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
  3. H.R. 4611 – DHS Software Supply Chain Risk Management Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Homeland Security)
  4. H.R. 4089 – Darren Drake Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Homeland Security)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.