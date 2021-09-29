THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
Consideration of Legislation Providing Funding for FY22
Complete Consideration of Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
Additional Legislative Items are Possible
Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (4 votes)
- H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 4611 – DHS Software Supply Chain Risk Management Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4089 – Darren Drake Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Homeland Security)