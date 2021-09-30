Tino Ojeda Delivers Bilingual Message of Peace on Powerful New Ballads 'Almighty God' and 'Poderoso Dios'

Almighty God single cover artwork

Poderoso Dios single cover artwork

Tino Ojeda photo

Tino Ojeda's latest single is being released with English and Spanish versions entitled "Almighty God" and "Poderoso Dios". They are out now.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some men just want to watch the world heal.

Chicago, IL-based musician Tino Ojeda brings a depth of earnest, devotional artistry and a fascination with the Divine to his compositions and the words he sings. It's no wonder. He currently serves as the Worship Pastor at Emmanuel Bible Church, a vibrant Community made up of two language groups (English and Spanish).The worship songs created by him and his ministry are for 'the express purpose of uniting culture under the banner of God's love'.

From the Artist:
I wear a bowtie because there was a bowtie-wearing news reporter in Chicago when I was a boy. My Spanish-speaking grandmother would ask me to translate the news to her (this was before Telemundo), but she only wanted to hear from Fahey Flynn who, in her estimation, was the most honest source. Years later, I realized the importance of integrity, and in this world filled with lies, the world needs to hear from the originator of Truth, Jesus Christ. My music brings a new perspective on God that reminds us He is more extraordinary and loving than we could ever imagine. A collection of songs in English and Spanish born from a bilingual church (Emmanuel Bible Church just outside of Chicago) where both language groups are prominent.

Tino creates a lot of content of interest to the Christian community in both English and Spanish. Across his socials, he releases "VerseArt", visuals in 15 second TikTok sized mini movies with an original score he composes in his studio. VerseArt (VersoArte) combines beautiful visuals, original 15 second cinematic scores and the word of God in a shareable format.

Tino Ojeda is currently rolling out the release of a full-length album by releasing a series of singles. His latest single is being released with English and Spanish versions entitled "Almighty God" and "Poderoso Dios". Stylistically, this is an epic ballad featuring prominent piano, acoustic and electric guitars, bass and drums. It was released September 24, 2021 on digital platforms.

About "Almighty God" and "Poderoso Dios":
The song reminds us that even when everything is hopeless and dark, and I fall short, God is Almighty, is there, able and willing to help me in my greatest need.

Tino has released a lyric video to accompany the new release.

James Moore
Independent Music Promotions
+1 587-435-9102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Tino Ojeda Delivers Bilingual Message of Peace on Powerful New Ballads 'Almighty God' and 'Poderoso Dios'

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
James Moore
Independent Music Promotions
+1 587-435-9102
Company/Organization
Independent Music Promotions
359 Morningside Crescent SW
Airdrie West, Alberta, T4B 0C1
Canada
+1 587-435-9102
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

I.M.P was founded in 2011 by “Your Band Is A Virus” author Steve James Moore. One of music PR’s most followed thinkers, James Moore's work has been spread by majors like ASCAP, Performer Magazine, CDBaby, Reverbnation and The Lefsetz Letter. He champions a “music first” mentality and accountability in the industry. He personally manages all of our campaigns. “I’ve played in bands all my life and I was once disappointed by a PR firm myself. That gave me the inspiration to research and write ‘Your Band Is A Virus’ and change the music PR business model to something I’d want myself as a musician. Press needs to be delivered in order to respect the art. That’s what I.M.P is all about. My word is that I.M.P will deliver what we promise to every single artist we work with. What we promise is high amounts of quality press.” – James Moore We provide full-service music PR campaigns for independent musicians of all genres. All our services are strictly based on gaining high amounts of press for chosen bands and solo artists. Press is vital when it comes to grabbing the attention of festivals, labels, licensing companies and new listeners. Artists with high amounts of press and publicity are perceived differently by industry and new listener alike. That is why press is our focus. We fill a much needed void for independent artists.

I.M.P Music PR Services

More From This Author
Tino Ojeda Delivers Bilingual Message of Peace on Powerful New Ballads 'Almighty God' and 'Poderoso Dios'
Brooklyn Pop Hip Hop Artist Har'Monique Showcases Newfound Swagger on Addictive "Take Over" Single
Vocal Looping Artist Jordana Talsky Compels While Growing Into Herself on Inspired New Solo EP "Zahava"
View All Stories From This Author