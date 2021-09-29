Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,792 in the last 365 days.

Racially Disparate Impacts, Displacement, and Exclusion in Housing: Implementing HB 1220

Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to develop guidance for local governments to implement newly amended section 2 (2)(e)-(h) of RCW 36.70A.070(2)(See HB 1220 (2021). (See attached RFP for more information).

Bids due: October 25, 2021

Download RFP (PDF)

Revision Summary (PDF)

You just read:

Racially Disparate Impacts, Displacement, and Exclusion in Housing: Implementing HB 1220

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.