Cabo Platinum Opens New Residence in Luxury Villas with Concierge Experience
Newly renovated luxury villa with five-star concierge service at the Hacienda Beach Club & Residences.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabo Platinum, an exclusive full-service accommodation company in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, opens a newly renovated luxury villa with five-star concierge service at the Hacienda Beach Club & Residences.
The Hacienda Beach Club & Residences is a luxurious private-residential community located on the famous Medano Beach. The exclusive enclave boasts a quarter mile of white sand and swimmable turquoise waters of the Sea of Cortez. During their stay, guests can expect to have an unforgettable experience.
The Hacienda Beach Club ensures ultimate privacy while also providing access to all the amenities of a full vacation resort. Located directly in the heart of Medano Beach and right next to the renowned IGY Marina, Hacienda Beach Club is minutes away from the best restaurants, nightclubs, bars, shopping, and a wide variety of water-based activities in the beautiful resort town of Cabo San Lucas. The Hacienda Beach Club offers its own restaurant, the Hacienda Cocina y Catina, which serves a variety of exquisite Mexican dishes for guests to enjoy. The property also includes a world-class gym and spa to ensure guests are pampered during their luxurious stay. With activities and amenities for everyone, Cabo Platinum takes pride in delivering vacations that are perfectly tailored to their guests’ needs.
During renovations of this unique Cabo San Lucas villa, Danette Reid, owner of Cabo Platinum, shared her enthusiasm about their new design project, "We have put a lot of love and hard work into the renovation of this residence in Hacienda Beach Club. When the new residence is complete, it will be the warmest and most inviting home on the property." While knowing each property and service provider personally, Danette ensures guests will experience their dream vacation during their stay with Cabo Platinum.
Presenting only the finest properties from among the most sought-after locations in Cabo San Lucas and the surrounding areas, Cabo Platinum’s exclusive collection offers unparalleled hospitality that begins at check-in. Each Cabo luxury villa rental includes world-class personal concierge service. These local experts help guests plan and book restaurant reservations, activities, chef services, yacht charters, grocery pre-stock, 24/7 butler service, and more. Cabo Platinum’s concierge service is of the finest quality and is available throughout guests’ entire stay, concluding with a final walk-thru during departure. Through extensive training, Cabo Platinum offers the most reliable concierge team in Latin America.
Travelers looking for luxurious get-away stays in Cabo villas can expect an experience of their lifetime when vacationing with Cabo Platinum.
About Cabo Platinum
Cabo Platinum is a full-service rental company dedicated to providing guests with an unparalleled vacation experience in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. With a world-renowned concierge service and a curated list of activities and services available for all guests, Cabo Platinum offers the most luxurious vacation packages available in today’s market. To learn more, visit https://caboplatinum.com/.
