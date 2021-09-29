Post Session Report :: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

HB 1774, PN 2149 (Flood) – Amends the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Program (ABC-MAP) Act by expanding who may query the system and extending the length of the ABC-MAP program. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 869, PN 1074 (Tomlinson) – Amends Title 63 (Professions and Occupations [State Licensed]) to provide authorization for virtual board and commission meetings as well as quorums, and virtual continuing education and supervision. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 1182, PN 1715 (Schlegel Culver) – Amends the Barbers’ License Law, to further provide for distance education. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 1183, PN 1716 (Schlegel Culver) – Amends the Cosmetology Law, to further provide for distance education. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 1861, PN 2200 (Lewis) – Amends the Administrative Code, as it relates specifically to Article XX-I F “Temporary Regulatory Flexibility Authority”, by providing for a 6-month extension of certain regulatory suspensions in effect on September 30, 2021, requiring that a final report be issued by November 1, 2021 on the regulatory suspensions related to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declarations and an updated report on May 1, 2022, and providing for additional notice provisions. (reporting requirements) A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 397, PN 1083 (Pittman) – Amends the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act to provide for physician assistants (PA-Cs), including practices, representation on the osteopathic board and physician oversight. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 398, PN 1084 (Pittman) – Amends the Medical Practice Act to provide for physician assistants (PA-Cs), including practices, representation on the state medical board and physician oversight. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.