36 new attorneys admitted to N.D. bar

Thirty-six new lawyers were admitted to the North Dakota bar during a ceremony on Sept. 29 at the state capitol building.

They are Martha Amdahl, Philip Axt, Cassidy Bannes, Brandon Beyer, Theodore Boyer, Jack Buck, William Caldwell, Kristen Clow, Jack Emmer, Elise Fischer, Audra Fisher, Elizabeth Fordahl, Jesus Gandara, Kimberly Glidden, Jordan Grosz, Joseph Hackman, Tatiana Hamilton, Quinn Harmon, Ryan Joyce, Joshua Krank, Cameron Landenberger, Isaac Lees, Colin Lindahl, Lisa McFarland, Morgan Nyquist, John Oelke, Wendy O'Konek, Noah Poss, David Rappenecker, Elliot Stoll, Jordan Stroh, Kevin Thomson, Ashley Vander Wal, Cassidy Violet, Morgan Wentz, and Katie Winbauer.

Jane Dynes, president of the Board of Law Examiners, addressed the candidates for admission. Board member Brad Beehler then moved for the admission of the candidates.

Justice Jerod Tufte led the candidates in the oath.

Leslie Bakken Oliver welcomed the new attorneys to the practice of law on behalf of Governor Doug Burgum.