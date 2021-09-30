Careficient EMR Empowers Agencies with Robust Self-Training Program Careficient University
Smart, intelligent, role-specific training and onboarding made available on-demand for Careficient users at no additional cost.
Each functionality and process within Careficient is well documented on the steps of the function or process and is in a user-friendly format... I would highly recommend use of Careficient University.”JENSEN BEACH, FL, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient has launched a new comprehensive online training university. This new training library, called Careficient University, is accessible at any time for users via the fully web-based Careficient, an EMR and agency management solutions system for home health and hospice. Careficient University consists of videos, user guides, workflows, and tutorials to learn how to most effectively operate the Careficient system. Careficient University is modular based and has customized competency testing at the end of each section to ensure users are proficient on the material along the way. The users must achieve an 80% or better to move on to the next sections.
— Beverly Kimzey, President of Sacred Heart Home HealthCare
“We saw an opportunity to help our customers with onboarding and retaining employees with this investment in developing Careficient University. We also included this for all users for free as part of our philosophy of not nickel–and-diming our customers,” said Brad Caldwell, COO of Careficient. Careficient University helps solve the challenge of onboarding new hires in the resource-strapped environments common in healthcare by making helpful information accessible to agency employees for self-guided learning and providing answers to top questions.
The content of Careficient University is organized into two versions, Home Health and Hospice. Each version is tailored with role-specific training, making it even easier to navigate and find relevant information quickly.
Beverly Kimzey, President of Sacred Heart Home HealthCare, stated, “The Careficient University provides us the opportunity for online education both for new staff or existing team members needing a refresher on a particular function within Careficient. This is a significant timesaver for our management team as the University is a self-driven training/review that allows management staff to focus on the day-to-day operations, while also allowing new team members to have a foundation and basic knowledge of the EMR functionality prior to one-to-one training. This is a free training for any of our staff to review at any time and is mandatory for all our new hire staff.
“Each functionality and process within Careficient is well documented on the steps of the function or process and is in a user-friendly format. If I am reviewing or covering for a team member and need a quick resource on how a function works or the steps to take to perform a task, the information is right at my fingertips within the system. I would highly recommend use of the Careficient University for new hires as well as a refresher for existing employees that are cross-training.
“This is just another example of the Careficient EMR covering all bases so that our industries can focus on patient care and streamline some of our processes and tasks.”
About Careficient:
Careficient is a national provider of EMR and agency management technology solutions since 2017 and was recently named an Inc. 5000 “Fastest-Growing Company in America. The SaaS agency management products provided by Careficient are trusted by home health, hospice, and private duty agencies across the U.S. and were built specifically to work efficiently for the unique needs of health agencies for compliance with state and federal regulations, and to expediate the billing and collection for health services. Careficient is supported by a team of health and technology experts with hundreds of years of experience collectively, and is based in Jensen Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit www.careficient.com.
