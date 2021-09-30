Certified Mining & Construction Sales & Rentals Becomes Exclusive Aramine Distributer for Canada's Prairie Provinces
Aramine revolutionizes the underground mining equipment industry with advanced battery-powered narrow vein mining equipmentSASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Mining & Construction Sales & Rentals are proud to announce they are now the exclusive Aramine distributor for Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Alberta. This partnership will bring cutting-edge, battery-powered, heavy-duty equipment and parts to the mining industry in Western Canada.
Aramine is a leader in the field of mining and underground equipment. They are the preferred partner of some of the largest mining operations internationally and are represented in 88 countries. With Aramines offering on battery-powered, mine-specific heavy equipment we will be able to partner with our clients to work towards lowering emissions without lowering productivity.
Aramine has designed an innovative and unique range of small and medium selection of machines. With high productivity, high reliability, great comfort and safety, Aramine machines are designed by their qualified engineers for the highest certification. The L140B Miniloader® in particular is a game-changer for underground equipment operation. With the exclusive, patented battery pack system the equipment can run unlimitedly with a simple battery pack change. The Quick Replacement System features a unique battery replacing system. The battery replacement takes only 30 seconds! The machine needs minimal maintenance compared to its diesel counterparts; without hydrostatics, with a simplified electrical transmission and low heating, it has a longer lifespan.
With Aramines battery-powered heavy equipment, we will be able to partner with our clients to bring your narrow vein activities to an upper level that enables you to maintain your top productivity while working in a purer and safer environment. There are zero O2 emissions and operate with low noise thus reducing the need for ventilation and cooling systems. Compared to a diesel engine, the quality of life of operators and employees working around the machine will be improved, with less noise exposure and improved air quality.
Mining and Construction USA did an analysis last year on the key benefits of making the switch to electric/battery operated. Some of the key take always were that you maintain performance while reducing ventilation and cooling needs, lower your risk of fire and carbon dioxide emissions while also improving working conditions. You can find the full article here: https://www.miningandconstructionusa.com/the-8-key-benefits-of-battery-powered-underground-mining
Certified Mining & Construction Sales & Rentals is a Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based sales and rental company that offers specialized equipment to the mining and construction industries in North America. Our broad equipment fleet, 50 years of industry experience, and our commitment to providing our customers with test certificates on our equipment make Certified a company you can depend on. Whether it is our 24/7 emergency support or our extensive offering of underground ready specialized equipment, Certified will exceed your company’s expectations every time.
Aramine Battery Operated L140B Miniloader® in action.