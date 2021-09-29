Submit Release
Public Notification: Waiver Request to Allow Flexibility for Child Nutrition Program Monitoring Requirements

The Rhode Island Department of Education is seeking a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services. The purpose of this waiver is to reduce the administrative burden associated with the formal program review process for the federally funded child nutrition programs. The waiver would allow RIDE to focus efforts on training and technical assistance in lieu of formal program monitoring for school year 21-22.

For more information on the program, call the Rhode Island Department of Education, Office of Statewide Efficiencies, Child Nutrition Programs at (401) 222-4682 or (401) 222-8936.

