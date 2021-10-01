So, What’s So Special About a Victor Issa Sculpture?

"Victor Issa placing finishing touches on life-size “Freedom.” A copy of this uplifting sculpture is in the permanent collection of the prestigious Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado."

By Victor Issa, Acclaimed Figurative Sculptor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most businesses are competitive, meaning there are other entities, offering similar products or services, and strive to distinguish themselves by certain unique features, offerings or level of service.

By contrast, sculptors are a relatively small subset of the visual artists. And within that, a smaller subset are figurative sculptors, artists who draw on the human or animal figure for inspiration and expression.

At its essence, all art and artists are unique.

The artist is the brand.

The unique vision of each artist is the accumulation of given talent, chosen training and disciplines, chosen orientation or purpose, life experiences, and unique desires.

And in my case, one can add to that list my pursuit of a high level of craftsmanship, simple but elegant style and level of detail, integrity in reproducing accurate anatomy, and my choice of subject matter.

However, according to my amazing collectors, the most common response they give about my work is that “it breaths!”

It breaths is where “Creating Living Bronze” came from.

In hindsight after 38 years of sculpting, my body of work reveals my intense interest in capturing humanity and idealizing the sublime beauty that lifts the spirit.

My body of work, like most artists, can also offer a window into my unique soul and into me journey.

Some examples:

“Ascension” and “Freedom” have touched the hearts of many art enthusiasts and collectors who connected with these works on a personal level that also reflected my journey through a period of depression.

“Come Unto Me,” is a depiction of Jesus inviting young and old, sick and healthy to approach his presence. Over the 11 years since this composition was installed at a prestigious Inland hospital in Southern CA I have received dozens of notes, emails and phone calls from individuals who experienced moments of peace in the midst of their life’s storms by sitting next to Jesus on the bench and reflecting.

“Grandpa the Storyteller” has captured hearts, perhaps reconnecting memories of a parent or grandparent telling a first-hand story. This was based in part on my memories of my father and grandfather. One of my daughters was model of the little girl when she was 2 years old. She is now the beautiful mother of a four-month-old baby.

Finally, “Power of Thought” has caused people to slow down, pause and reflect on the achievements of the human mind over the millennia. This towering work has been a source of inspiration to many. One of my interests in life is observing patterns and long arch stories, which lead me to create this very unique piece.

The above sculptures can be seen at:

www.victorissa.com and www.bronzepowerofthought.com

Victor Issa

Victor Issa is one of the foremost figurative sculptors in America today and is heralded for his remarkable ability to make bronze appear alive. His artistic hallmark “Creating Living Bronze” is the embodiment of his life focused spirituality, respect for the human figure, love of life, passion for perfection, and undaunted perseverance.

Victor has been sculpting professionally for more than 30 years. His works have been featured in shows and exhibitions across America since 1985. Victor’s sculptures are displayed in private and public collections worldwide.

Active in the fine arts community, Victor was co-founder and presided as president of the Loveland Sculpture Invitational Show & Sale during most of it’s 23-year history.