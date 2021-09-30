Healthtech Startup bttn Secures Alabama Hospital Association Partnership

bttn is the future of medical supply Alabama Hospital Association chooses bttn.

Adds to Growing List of Healthcare Associations Choosing bttn for Affordable Access to Medical Supplies

We are working to help lower the cost of healthcare for all with an intuitive e-commerce platform built with the security and robustness required for B2B transactions” — JT Garwood

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bttn, a healthtech startup providing a B2B e-commerce platform for purchasing medical supplies, today announced a new partnership with the Alabama Hospital Association (AlaHA). AlaHA represents 131 hospitals across the state of Alabama. AlaHA members can immediately secure cost savings on medical supplies needed to battle the Delta variant of COVID-19, and ensure timely access to healthcare supplies. With the addition of AlaHA, bttn, has strategic partnerships with more than 20 healthcare associations representing hundreds of facilities nationwide.

“We welcome AlaHA to the bttn community and encourage its members to immediately take advantage of the cost-savings, convenience, and peace of mind offered by the variety of medical supplies in the bttn ecosystem,” said JT Garwood, founder and CEO of bttn. “As purpose-driven organizations, we are both motivated to provide immediate value to our customers. We are working to help lower the cost of healthcare for all with an intuitive e-commerce platform built with the security and robustness required for B2B transactions.”

Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association (AlaHA) is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the health care needs of Alabama, through advocacy, representation, education, and service. Members of the association include primarily hospitals and health systems, as well as other companies and organizations related to health care.

bttn Momentum

With the $5m cash investment from FUSE last month, bttn:

• has expanded its supplier list to include PlastCareUSA, a leader in dental supplies

• hired experienced engineering talent to further enhance and expand the e-commerce platform

• continued to rapidly onboard customers noting 200% growth over the previous month

By offering real-time insight into inventory and price fluctuations, flexible payment options, and free shipping, bttn is quickly winning over customers with a frictionless system to acquire critical medical supplies.

About bttn

bttn serves healthcare practitioners by lowering the cost of healthcare. Our platform automates purchasing of medical supplies at direct-from-manufacturer prices. additionally, bttn. provides market-based data reports to customers to promote market transparency. By streamlining the ordering process, and moving it to an e-commerce platform, bttn enables customers to save on their medical supply bill while delivering faster than typical medical supply channels. Choose www.bttnusa.com to automate your medical supply today. bttn is headquartered in Seattle, WA, growing rapidly.