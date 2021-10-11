Acclaimed Singer/Actress, Sandy Kaur, to Release New Meditation Chants Album "Sound Therapy" Thanksgiving Season 2021

Sandy Kaur

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successful release of her album Divine Bliss early this year, Sandy Kaur has been staying busy recording her third meditation chants and yoga music album titled - “Sound Therapy”. Sandy is grateful for her health, success and global audiences love and affection hence her new album will be released during thanksgiving 2021 season.

Sandy states that the title of her new album “Sound Therapy” really touches her heart as her goal is for the listeners of her spiritual music to attain peace and healing. Music Album Sound Therapy will consist of 4 songs titled as follows:

1) Om Namo Gurudev Namo

2) Ardas

3) Mu Lalaan

4) Gobinda Hari

Sandy herself is a regular yoga and meditation practitioner.

Sandy’s earlier music album “Divine Bliss” is now available to be purchased at:

iTunes - http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1548928092?ls=1&app=itunes

AppleMusic - http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1548928092

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/album/5hVYeanHiMktU1G0H3SYh4

Divine Bliss - Sandy Kaur with GuruGanesha" is also available on Amazon Music and 40 other digital stores. You can also order CDs on Amazon music.

Follow Sandy on Insta: @sandykaur_losangeles

Facebook: Sandy Khanzode

---------

Sandy Kaur

Sandy Kaur is a Singer and Screen Actors Guild member. Her love for singing started at a young age while growing up in Canada. She has performed in numerous live stage performances and can sing in Hindi, Punjabi, English, French, and Gurmukhi. Sandy has recently released her music album DIVINE BLISS - a new age genre, which she produced with Thomas Barquee and GuruGanesha.

She lives in Los Angeles with her husband Ravi Khanzode