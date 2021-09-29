A culture's response to a crisis on the scale of Covid-19 or racial relations is both immediate and long lasting.

Jerry Unis' New American Culture Race published by BookBaby offers a succinct analysis on the framework of the American society and its cultural evolution under the threat of Covid 19. The book, described by the author as a treatise, is a product out of the need to address common sense issues neglected by the current political hegemony. What Unis conveys in the book is that American culture is growing, learning, and changing.

Jerry Unis has been a lawyer for 30 plus years and resides in Orange County, California. Having counseled thousands of individuals in legal, practical and spiritual pursuits, Mr. Unis is better equipped than most to deal with the human spirit and psyche. This has given the author the necessary insights to complete the book.

The book opens with the author’s paraphrasing of E.B. White’s treatise on cultural anthropology from the 1950’s stating that we are no longer in control of our physical evolution; rather than a product of our culture, technology has become the very driving force behind our evolution as a species. Unis argues that our current biological making is incapable of keeping up with the lightning speed of technological advancements. This incapability has created a vacuum and the author claims that perhaps this phenomena is causing the intellectual divisions in the US. The author suggests that we need something to hold on to; a means to make sense of things and fill the gap. Unis writes: “The premise that some superior intellectual philosophy can fill this void is useful and realistic. We must however remove our prejudices regarding these philosophies and begin to analyze them anew with a realistic eye. The answers are available. We just need to have faith and hold on for the ride.”

New American Culture Race

Written by Jerry Unis

