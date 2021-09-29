Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,819 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy to Convene Special Session on October 4

Today, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy amended his Executive Proclamation convening the Thirty-Second Legislature into a fourth special session, which will now be held on October 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

The Governor’s proclamation was further amended to add specific items for the Legislature to consider, including a supplemental appropriation for the 2021 Permanent Fund Dividend.

“Alaskans rightly expect their government to pay its bills and follow the law, especially when it comes to their dividend,” said Governor Dunleavy. “We must either follow the law and change the law when it comes to managing the state’s finances, but we cannot ignore the law. This special session is one more chance this year to appropriating a dividend amount that is fair to Alaskans.”

Governor Dunleavy’s amended proclamation also contains elements of a full fiscal plan, including constitutionally protecting the Permanent Fund Dividend. The Governor introduced these items based on a recent report from a bipartisan legislative working group tasked with offering solutions to the state’s longstanding fiscal challenges.

“I applaud a group of Alaskans that represent the most diverse regions and political constituencies in the state coming together and agreeing on an important starting point,” said Governor Dunleavy. “My hope is this fourth special session takes those recommendations seriously so the people of Alaska have confidence in their government to operate predictably and assuredly.”

The session will convene in the state Capitol Building in Juneau.

A signed copy of the amended Executive Proclamation can be found here.

###

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy to Convene Special Session on October 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.