NDDOT seeks public input on State Freight and Rail Plan

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host two virtual public input meetings to receive input and comments on the State Freight and Rail Plan (SFRP) Oct. 5. Meetings are scheduled for 2 and 6:30 p.m. CST.

The purpose of these meetings are to introduce the public and stakeholders to the SFRP and gather data and input to influence the development of the plan. Meeting links can be found at dot.nd.gov/projects/frp.

The plan will assess all freight modes and provide recommendations to improve efficiency, reliability, and safety of the transportation system. The SFRP will serve as a guide for future development and investment in North Dakota's freight and rail infrastructure.

The virtual public input meetings are being facilitated by the NDDOT and will consist of a presentation and the opportunity to ask or submit questions live to the Freight and Rail team. An overview of the project website will also be provided along with a demonstration of how to use the online comment map to submit freight, air, or pipeline concerns.

Visit transportationconnection.org to learn more about the plan and sign up for email updates. Connect with Transportation Connection on Facebook, lnstagram, and Twitter to receive the latest project updates. Questions can be submitted to the project team via the website or by emailing connect@transportationconnection.org.

