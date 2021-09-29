Monster Mash-ing Real Life with Tech

While the youngest Potters, princesses, and dinosaurs enjoy Halloween, they also get the added elements of fun and safety of living in the digital age.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween brings joy to kids as they fill pumpkin buckets to the brim with candy while walking with friends dressed in yards of sequins, feathers, and scales.While the youngest Potters, princesses, and inflatable dinosaurs get to enjoy this thrill, they also get the added elements of fun and safety by living in the digital age.Parents can offer their kids a special device, like the Pinwheel smartphone , so their kids get all the benefits of a phone, without distracting from spooky celebrations.Leading up to the big night, families can listen to podcasts created for kids that are just spooky enough to give the willies, but not the nightmares.The “Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest” podcast re-tells old favorites in a dramatic style with full sound effects, in front of a live audience full of kids. The “Creeping Hour” is a series, better suited for older kids that enjoy work by authors like R.L. Stein. The “Revenge of the Creeps” podcast is hosted by a 6-year-old girl who makes the episodes playfully frightening.Kids can open Spotify for not only creepy podcasts, but also to find Halloween playlists created just for them. Parents that subscribe to Bark can even monitor what their child is listening to. Bark will also scan text messages and alert parents of cyberbullying, depression, and more.Children can send photos of themselves and their family, decked out in full costume, to their aunts, uncles, and grandparents. And parents of kids that use Pinwheel phones can review texts through the Pinwheel Caregiver Portal . Parents that stay behind on Halloween night to pass out treats can watch their kids’ GPS location to make sure they’re staying on the planned route.While technology opens many positive avenues for families, research shows that it’s important to use devices in a healthy way. Parents can role model how to balance technology use with being present in the moment.For some people, it’s second nature to pick up a phone for mindless scrolling once the pumpkin is carved, or when the bad actors in the low-budget movie are too painful to watch. Instead, parents can take the opportunity to nibble candy corn and interact with their kids in real life.