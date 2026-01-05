Pinwheel Set to Launch 'Pinwheel Home' – Screen-free, Voice Calls-Only Family Phone

Pinwheel Home is a fun way for kids to connect with friends and grandparents Pinwheel Home helps teach children basic verbal communication skills and phone etiquette Pinwheel Home will come in a variety of colors and with fun stickers for kids to personalize

New Pinwheel Home phone lets kids chat with approved family and friends -- and dial 911 -- without the distraction of screens, texting or games

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinwheel , best known for its popular, top-rated phones for children and teens, announced it will launch a new, landline-style, voice-only “Pinwheel Home” phone that enables younger children to make and receive calls with family and friends.Pinwheel designed Pinwheel Home for children ages 5-10 as an ideal solution for families with younger kids who are not ready for smartphones or smartwatches but want a fun, screen-free way to build verbal communication skills and stay connected with approved contacts. Much like an old-fashioned landline phone, Pinwheel Home features a retro-style handset that sits in a central spot at home or child’s bedroom and enables distraction-free, voice-to-voice conversations. It connects over Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for phone jacks or a cable company landline, and includes built-in parental controls that parents manage through the Pinwheel Parent Dashboard, where they can add or remove approved contacts and set schedules and time limits for phone usage.“Parents have been asking for a modern take on the ‘home phone,’ landline experience we all grew up with – a way to connect with friends and family, or even call 911 in an emergency – without having to turn over their adult smartphones to children,” explained Dane Witbeck, CEO and Founder of Pinwheel, noting that 78% of Americans live in a household with only cell phones today. “Pinwheel Home goes back to the basics and helps teach kids how to communicate. Instead of being distracted by looking at themselves on Facetime or tuning out to catch incoming texts or social media alerts, they can tune into old-fashioned phone conversations with friends and family.”Pinwheel Home Key Features• Screen-free home phone for younger kidsRetro-style handset stays in one place at home, letting kids make and receive calls without screens or apps - perfect for the pre-phone years.• Simple Wi-Fi setup, no landline neededThe Pinwheel Home Hub plugs into a power outlet and connects to the home Wi-Fi. The handset uses a standard phone cable - no need for a landline provider.• Parent-managed contacts and useParents manage contacts, review call history and set usage limits from the Pinwheel web portal.• Supports lower screen time at homeIn the future, Pinwheel will link Home with phones and watches, so more at-home calls can happen on the screen-free handset, letting families connect while limiting screens.• Affordable hardware and servicePinwheel Home will be available to purchase at pinwheel.com for $99, with the second phone in the same order just $49. Calls within a child’s Pinwheel Circle (between Pinwheel Home phones) are free. To call other numbers, the service is just $9.99 per month.As part of the broader Pinwheel ecosystem, Pinwheel Home serves as an entry-level product that allows children to easily transition to a Pinwheel Watch or Pinwheel Phone as they mature and gain more independence, with all devices managed through the same parental dashboard. In the future, Pinwheel plans to pair Pinwheel Home with Pinwheel phones or Pinwheel watches so kids can connect with friends and family at home using the same phone number, without having to use their watch or Pinwheel phone.Scheduled for an official launch in April 2026, the Pinwheel Home will come in a variety of styles and colors and includes fun stickers for kids to personalize their phone. Pinwheel Home will be available in the U.S. and Canada.“We have already seen our Pinwheel Watch, which offers parent-monitored AI chat, help older kids learn to use powerful tools like AI in a safe and supervised way,” Witbeck explained. “Pinwheel Home furthers that mission for even younger children by helping them independently connect to family and friends, while learning simple telephone etiquette, with age-appropriate guardrails in place from day one.”For high-res images and/or more detailed information, please visit our CES 2026 press kit About PinwheelPinwheel is a kid tech company that sells digital devices and services designed specifically for children and teens. The company’s best-selling Pinwheel phone provides kids 8–14 with the features and functions they want, like texting, photos, and fun apps, along with age-appropriate guardrails (no browser or social media) and parental monitoring tools that encourage healthy technology habits from the start. Unlike adult phones that connect kids to the open internet with confusing and thin parental controls, or other kid phones with very limited functionality and apps, Pinwheel allows parents to customize the settings to meet their child’s current needs, then unlock features and more than 1,200 apps as their child grows into an independent young adult who manages technology well. Based in Austin, Pinwheel was recognized by the Inc. 5000 as one of the country’s fastest-growing private companies in 2024. For more information, visit www.pinwheel.com

