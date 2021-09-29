Submit Release
Vilas County Deer Farm Tests Positive for CWD

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 29, 2021

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a deer farm in Vilas County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed the test results.

The sample was taken during routine surveillance and came from an adult doe that was born on the farm and showed no signs of disease at the time of death. DATCP has quarantined the approximately 250 white-tailed deer at the 600-acre farm. The herd will remain under quarantine, and DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff will conduct an epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal's death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

###

