October Is Delaware Cyber Security Awareness Month Register for Secure Delaware 2021

Dover, Del. — Governor John Carney has declared October Delaware Cyber Security Awareness Month. Technology increasingly plays a part in almost everything we do. Connected devices have been woven into society as an integral part of how people communicate and access services essential to their well-being. Despite these great advances in technology and the conveniences this provides, recent events have shown us how quickly everything can be disrupted when cybercriminals and adversaries use technology to do harm. Cyber Security Awareness Month aims to shed light on these security vulnerabilities while offering actionable guidance surrounding behaviors anyone can take to protect themselves and their organizations. Throughout October, all Delaware residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the various events being offered throughout the State: including presentations, educational workshops for seniors, on-site expert events, and conferences. As part of Cyber Security Awareness Month, the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) is also hosting our 12th Annual Secure Delaware workshop to provide superior training for our citizens, businesses, students, and government employees. This free, hybrid in-person and online event will be held Thursday, October 28 from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.

“Delaware must provide opportunities for all individuals to learn how they can protect themselves while online to help our state remain secure,” said Governor John Carney. “Cyber Security Awareness Month events, such as Secure Delaware, help us learn the steps we need to take to stay safe online. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free educational events available.”

“Cyber experts have warned that during the COVID-19 pandemic cybercrime was up 600% and email is the primary entry point for the vast majority,” said State of Delaware CIO Jason Clarke. “Advancements in technology mean that we are more connected now than ever, but cybercriminals are more sophisticated as well. That is why it is critical for each of us to stay vigilant and to be our own first line of defense by learning what we can do to keep our information secure. This year’s Cyber Security Awareness Month theme focuses on ‘Who’s Tracking You?’ to highlight potential pitfalls of location services and settings. You can learn more about this and other cyber best practices at any of the events and workshops, including Secure Delaware, planned throughout October.”

The 2021 Secure Delaware Cyber Workshop is an opportunity to come together for an informative full-day session. During this hybrid event, industry experts on cyber security will present information to in-person attendees and online. The conference will include three keynote speakers along with twelve unique cyber topics for the smaller group breakout sessions. Topics include cyber insurance, risk management, securing a remote workforce, legal and privacy implications, securing cloud environments, insider threats, and more. In-person opportunities will be available to network and collaborate across all lines of government, business, and citizens, with the goal of strengthening our readiness and response posture. Those that choose to attend virtually will have access to view presentations and schedule future conversations with industry leaders. The event is a partnership made available by the Delaware Department of Technology and Information, Delaware League of Local Governments, Delaware Small Business Development Center, JP Morgan Chase, and the University of Delaware.

To learn more about Secure Delaware 2021, and to register to attend in person or online, please visit the event page at Digiknow.Delaware.gov. There is no cost to attend. Please note that registration to attend in-person closes on October 8. Virtual registration will remain open through the event.

For a complete list of other Delaware Cyber Security Awareness Month activities, please visit the events calendar at DigiKnow.delaware.gov.

