Exclusive 2022 Pre-Release: Boston Scientific and BARD Seize Opportunities in the U.S. Urological Device Market

Single-use devices have increased in popularity within the urological device space. If other single-use devices are developed, unit sales could potentially grow exponentially.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, is in the process of releasing a suite of 2022 reports for the U.S. urological device markets. One of the most exciting transitions in the urology space has been in the stone management and benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) treatment device markets. Both of these have propelled movements towards the use of medical lasers to treat patients. Additionally, iData forecasts that the U.S. urology market is projected to recover from COVID-19 headwinds with growth driven by technological advancements, and shifts towards minimally invasive procedures.

According to iData's U.S. Reports for Urological Devices, the number of procedures performed is set to increase. With more patients than ever, urologists have made an effort to perform procedures more efficiently, leading to a shift in common practices and a push towards minimally invasive procedures. In 2022, the number of urological procedures is expected to increase by nearly 7%. This report includes procedure volumes, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes the urinary incontinence, stone management, BPH treatment device, urological endoscope, prostate cancer treatment device, urodynamic equipment, nephrostomy device, and men’s reproductive health device markets. In endoscopy, the need for bronchoscopes to diagnose COVID-19 patients quickly created a need for a device where the risk of infection was negligible. This led to the advent of single-use scopes, and a race has begun to apply this technology to all endoscopes, specifically urological endoscopes.

The U.S. market for urological devices is heavily dominated by Boston Scientific and BARD, followed by Olympus and Teleflex. Coloplast, Cook Medical, and Karl Storz are trailing the leaders by a substantial margin, pushing for a larger share of the U.S. market. There are a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

