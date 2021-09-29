A Lifetime of Blessings: Dunleavy’s Poetry Collection
Mom's Poetry
On motherhood and joy through the yearsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writing about your life can help one look back at fond memories. For some, there are things that are overlooked or taken for granted. Thinking back to these things can help us see them again from a different perspective. Revisiting these memories with gratitude allows us to better appreciate the life we have lived. Sometimes there are things and situations we don’t realize are blessings until later on in our lifetime. Sometimes our struggles end up pushing us to be stronger or to be survivors. In “Mom’s Poetry,” through Dunleavy’s poems, we learn that when you’re a mother and a nurse, you often have a strength or two that you fail to appreciate.
Kathleen Jane Madden Dunleavy has experienced the joys of motherhood and the blessings it brings to one’s life. She is a mother to 4, grandmother to 11, and great-grandmother to two. She has followed her calling to care for people, being a former nurse at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital for over four decades. Throughout her career, she provided health care as well as participated in various hospital activities such as the Organ Donor Council, Medical Ethics Committee as well as the Pastoral Care Advisory Board. Dunleavy is also an accomplished pianist and organist. She pursues her passion for writing alongside pursuits in music, gardening, spirituality, and spending time with her loved ones.
“Mom’s Poetry” puts together a collection of poems written from the perspective of a mother who has seen much in her lifetime. A good number of the pieces have a solemn theme and place importance on spirituality. Included in the lineup are some thanksgiving prayers, a blessing for family members, remembrance of the events of the September 11 attacks told from a personal perspective, and some pieces about death in the family. Each piece draws from the author’s personal experiences and captures the emotions of the motherhood experience. A truly wonderful read for mothers and their families.
Delight in the wonderful words that can remind you of home and grab your copy of “Mom’s Poetry” today!
Visit the author's website at www.kathleendunleavy.com to know more about her and her book.
